Traders Purchase High Volume of On Deck Capital Call Options (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 792% compared to the average daily volume of 381 call options.

Shares of NYSE ONDK opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. On Deck Capital has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $110.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.49 million. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. On average, analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in On Deck Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in On Deck Capital by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 150,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONDK. B. Riley dropped their price target on On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on On Deck Capital from $4.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

