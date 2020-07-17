Traders Purchase High Volume of Martin Marietta Materials Put Options (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,652 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 883% compared to the average volume of 168 put options.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $222.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.99. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,021 shares of company stock worth $342,077 and have sold 24,880 shares worth $5,269,146. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

