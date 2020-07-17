Traders Purchase High Volume of Martin Marietta Materials Put Options (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,652 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 883% compared to the average volume of 168 put options.
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $222.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.99. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.
In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,021 shares of company stock worth $342,077 and have sold 24,880 shares worth $5,269,146. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.