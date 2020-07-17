Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,024 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical volume of 1,225 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,537,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after buying an additional 141,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 120,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.50. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

