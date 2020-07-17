Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,018 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,257% compared to the average daily volume of 75 put options.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

NYSE AME opened at $93.22 on Friday. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

