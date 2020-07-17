Traders Buy Large Volume of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Call Options (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,223 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,921% compared to the typical volume of 110 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $58.34 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.34. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

