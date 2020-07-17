Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 26,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,470% compared to the average volume of 1,661 call options.
NASDAQ PUMP opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $18.80.
Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.26 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.
PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.
Asante Solutions Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
