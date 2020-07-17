Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 26,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,470% compared to the average volume of 1,661 call options.

NASDAQ PUMP opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $18.80.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.26 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 4,460.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 725,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 709,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 590,044 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 476,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 3,935.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 325,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 284,586 shares in the last quarter.

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.