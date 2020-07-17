Traders Buy Large Volume of Albireo Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 12,430% compared to the typical daily volume of 40 call options.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $361.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.90. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 255,809 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 972,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

