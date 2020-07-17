Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,107 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,431% compared to the typical volume of 203 call options.
Shares of CTLT opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 119.59, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Catalent’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000.
CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
