Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,107 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,431% compared to the typical volume of 203 call options.

Shares of CTLT opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 119.59, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Catalent’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

