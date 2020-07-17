Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $422.24 and last traded at $419.21, 1,324,401 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,723,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.63.

Specifically, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total transaction of $571,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,840,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,484 shares of company stock worth $103,325,919. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $370.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after buying an additional 1,071,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,394,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,781,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after acquiring an additional 252,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

