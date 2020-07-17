Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.28.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.07. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $142.58.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $8,577,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.