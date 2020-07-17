Tractor Supply Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.68.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

