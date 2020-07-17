TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.81% of TPI Composites worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $909.08 million, a P/E ratio of -234.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $887,377.96. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

