Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,524 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,638,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,693,000 after acquiring an additional 829,238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,324,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,785 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,791,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,356,000 after acquiring an additional 843,317 shares during the period. 39.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

