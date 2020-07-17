Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $26,000 Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Appian by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $190,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,812.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,517 shares of company stock worth $2,841,252. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Appian in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

