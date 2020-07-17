Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $34,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 119,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.