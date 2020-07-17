Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $51,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 94 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $568.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

