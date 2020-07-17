Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 2,173 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

