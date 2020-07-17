Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Total by 563.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Total by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Total during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 82,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $527,447.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 102,549 shares of company stock worth $652,127.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. Analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

