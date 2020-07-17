Total (EPA:FP) Given a €42.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) received a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC set a €39.25 ($44.10) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.15 ($45.11).

Total stock opened at €34.43 ($38.68) on Wednesday. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($47.44) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($55.43). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.72.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

