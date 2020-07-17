Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

