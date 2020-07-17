Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Shares Up 36.4%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) shares shot up 36.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 99,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Toro Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOEYF)

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company operates through Evaluation and Exploration segments. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

