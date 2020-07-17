Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) vs. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Torm alerts:

This table compares Torm and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torm 10.57% 8.45% 4.16% Globus Maritime -312.32% -90.59% -30.40%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Torm and Globus Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Torm and Globus Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torm $693.00 million 0.79 $166.02 million N/A N/A Globus Maritime $15.62 million 0.10 -$36.35 million N/A N/A

Torm has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Volatility and Risk

Torm has a beta of -410.56, suggesting that its stock price is 41,156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Torm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Torm beats Globus Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torm

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Torm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.