TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Cut to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRYIY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.77.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, analysts expect that TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

