Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers optimal photoresists, photolithography relative chemicals, insulator and overcoat products, high-purity chemical agents, and printing materials; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, automatic developer diluting and supplying, and UV curing machines and related equipment for the production of semiconductor devices, mobile devices, electronic components, micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS), image sensors, liquid crystal displays (LCD), organic electroluminescence, touch panels, flat panel displays, and package modules.

