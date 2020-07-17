Todd River Resources Ltd (ASX:TRT) Insider William Dix Purchases 296,214 Shares of Stock

Todd River Resources Ltd (ASX:TRT) insider William Dix purchased 296,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,959.92 ($7,506.79).

William Dix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, William Dix purchased 32,148 shares of Todd River Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$1,221.62 ($836.73).

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Todd River Resources Ltd has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.04 ($0.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.02.

Todd River Resources Limited operates as a mineral resources company in Australia. It explores for gold, zinc, lead, silver, copper, lithium, and other base metal deposits. The company holds interest in 13 base metal projects covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers Northern Territory, Australia.

