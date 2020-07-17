TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $19,302,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 331,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $52.63 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

