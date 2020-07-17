TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) PT Raised to $15.50

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $14.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE:TSU opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $951.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TIM Participacoes will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth $1,341,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

