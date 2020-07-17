Thorn Group Ltd (ASX:TGA) Insider Paul Oneile Purchases 150,000 Shares

Thorn Group Ltd (ASX:TGA) insider Paul Oneile bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$14,250.00 ($9,760.27).

Thorn Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of A$0.31 ($0.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Thorn Group

Thorn Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial solutions to consumers and businesses in Australia. It is involved in the leasing of household products to consumers; and provision of leasing and other financial services to small and medium size enterprises under the Radio Rentals name.

