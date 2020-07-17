Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $72.00 at Scotiabank

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,362,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,570,000 after buying an additional 553,721 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $37,182,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 768,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 352,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

