Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.7% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.91.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $387.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

