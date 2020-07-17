Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.13

News coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a coverage optimism score of -1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Thermal Energy International has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Thermal Energy International alerts:

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.