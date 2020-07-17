The Western Union Company (WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on September 30th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

The Western Union has increased its dividend by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. The Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Western Union to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.