The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Trading Up 9.1%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $44.91, 402,472 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 372,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,048 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,617,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.