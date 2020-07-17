Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 172 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $596.73 per share, with a total value of $102,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $537.02 per share, with a total value of $92,367.44.

On Friday, July 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $547.00 per share, with a total value of $94,084.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $561.01 per share, for a total transaction of $96,493.72.

On Monday, July 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $569.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,517.64.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $578.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,502.40.

On Monday, June 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $570.01 per share, for a total transaction of $134,522.36.

On Friday, June 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.15 per share, for a total transaction of $135,027.40.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,992.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $614.11 per share, for a total transaction of $144,929.96.

On Friday, June 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 936 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $624.04 per share, for a total transaction of $584,101.44.

NYSE TPL opened at $596.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.98. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $838.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $597.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.91.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

