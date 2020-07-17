Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.83.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $132.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

