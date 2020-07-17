TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Trading Up 0.3%

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $37.58, approximately 13,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get TERUMO CORP/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. TERUMO CORP/ADR had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TERUMO CORP/ADR will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TERUMO CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for TERUMO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TERUMO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.