Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) & Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Critical Survey

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 24.58% 8.18% 0.95% Western New England Bancorp 12.97% 5.21% 0.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $83.40 million 2.60 $22.00 million $2.34 9.77 Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 1.68 $13.35 million $0.51 11.82

Territorial Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western New England Bancorp. Territorial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Territorial Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Western New England Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Territorial Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 35.43%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Territorial Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Western New England Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans secured by one-to-four and multi-family apartment buildings, office, industrial, or mixed-use facilities, or other commercial properties; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans secured by one-to-four family residential properties; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. It operates a network of 22 banking offices, 24 free-standing ATMs, and 24 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

