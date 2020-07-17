Ternio Reaches Market Cap of $4.13 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. Ternio has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $214,531.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternio token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Ternio has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.01878151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00190538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001147 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

