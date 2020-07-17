Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 748 ($9.21) and last traded at GBX 756 ($9.30), approximately 146,603 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 79,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 760 ($9.35).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 791.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 956.30. The company has a market capitalization of $506.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

