Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TEFOF opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.