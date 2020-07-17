Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TELDF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of TELDF opened at $3.05 on Friday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

