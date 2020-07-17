Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 12,990 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 4,639 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERIC. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

ERIC opened at $9.67 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth $24,678,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 603,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 481,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth $4,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

