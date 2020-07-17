Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Trading 0% Higher

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $323.68 and last traded at $303.21, 271,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 640,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.56. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total value of $2,652,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,030,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $156,296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $109,613,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $450,023,000 after acquiring an additional 123,587 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,658,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 81,474 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

