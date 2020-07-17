Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $221.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.42 and a 200 day moving average of $148.61. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $4,210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,942,427. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,380 shares of company stock worth $35,252,051. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $51,004,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 405.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,026,000 after buying an additional 502,144 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16,754.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 404,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $16,702,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.