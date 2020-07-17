TD Securities Raises Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$16.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITP. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$14.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.34. The company has a market cap of $881.61 million and a P/E ratio of 19.66. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$374.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.64%.

In related news, Director Jorge Nelson Quintas purchased 9,100 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,381.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at C$690,284.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $124,463.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

