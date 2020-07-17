Tap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $293,497.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $169.43 million and approximately $293,497.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.04862967 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056279 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032381 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,031,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.