Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Receives “Buy” Rating from KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TALO. Northland Securities began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

NYSE:TALO opened at $8.53 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $187.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 71.4% in the first quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 25,581,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655,012 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,520,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 3,573,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

