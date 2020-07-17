Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

TALO has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Talos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.24. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Talos Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 128,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 149,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.