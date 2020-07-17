Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stake Reduced by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of TSM opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

