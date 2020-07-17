Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.